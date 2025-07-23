Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
European Commission Views NABU, SAPO As“Cornerstones Of Ukraine's Rule Of Law”

European Commission Views NABU, SAPO As“Cornerstones Of Ukraine's Rule Of Law”


2025-07-23 03:11:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by European Commission Spokesperson Guillaume Mercier in a statement obtained by Ukrinform.

“The respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption are core elements of the European Union. As a candidate country, Ukraine is expected to uphold these standards fully. There cannot be a compromise,” the Spokesperson emphasized.

The European Commission expressed serious concern over the recent legislative changes adopted in Ukraine, which“risk weakening strongly the competences and powers of the anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine.”

The Commission considers the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) as“cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law” which are“crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must operate independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust,” the Spokesperson stressed.

According to him, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the recent developments.

“President von der Leyen conveyed her strong concerns about the consequences of the amendments, and she requested the Ukrainian government for explanations,” Mercier stated.

Read also: Sweden voices concern over restrictions on NABU , SAPO independence

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAPO, which was signed by the President the same day.

Representatives of the European Commission and the European Parliament have already voiced concern over the limitation of the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Photo: eumetsat

MENAFN23072025000193011044ID1109838944

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search