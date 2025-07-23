Zelensky To Propose Bill Ensuring Full Independence For NABU, SAPO
“I will propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that will be the response. It will ensure the strength of the rule of law system. And there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement. And very importantly: all the norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place,” Zelensky said.
He added that on Wednesday, he held multiple meetings with government officials and representatives of law enforcement agencies.
“That's actually how my day began – with a very detailed conversation involving the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the State Bureau of Investigation, and Ukraine's Prosecutor General. It was important to me that each of them share their arguments and their perspective. It was important that they finally tell each other what had long been building up. I really value the agreement to work as a team – to continue collaborating, and to implement measures that can truly create a sense of unavoidable accountability, and therefore justice, in Ukraine,” the President said.
Zelensky noted that the heads of the institutions agreed to jointly propose a plan of action, outlining specific steps to reinforce the rule of law in Ukraine.
He emphasized that they heard what people are saying - in conversations, on the streets, and especially on social media - and took those concerns seriously.
“We've analyzed all the concerns, all the aspects of what needs to be changed and what needs to be stepped up... I strongly expect specific proposals of the legal norms that should make it happen from our group of heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine,” Zelensky added.
He confirmed that the legislation would be a presidential bill, implemented as part of his broader national transformation strategy.Read also: Kravchenko believes law on NABU , SAPO powers will not harm dialogue with partners
As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill No. 12414, which reduces the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). The same day, President Zelensky signed it into law.
On July 23, it was reported that some members of parliament had begun collecting signatures to challenge the law in Ukraine's Constitutional Court.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment