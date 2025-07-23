42 Orakzai Police Officers Suspended For Refusing Anti-Terror Operation
Speaking to the media, DPO Shaukat confirmed that the suspended officers had defied official deployment orders.“They were instructed to report for duty at various security check posts, but they deliberately disobeyed,” he said.“Some of their shoulder promotions will now be revoked, and further disciplinary action against officers of other ranks is also under consideration.”
He emphasized that no disruption to the chain of command or operational discipline would be tolerated, especially at a time when security forces are engaged in critical operations against militants.
Also Read: Up to 15 Tourists Missing as Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Gilgit-Baltistan; Emergency Declared in Diamer
Sources suggest that the officers refused to take part in a counterterrorism operation currently underway in the Ghunda Mela region, a known hotspot for militant activity.
The incident comes amid a fresh surge in terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the newly merged tribal districts.
While security forces have launched several successful operations in response, resistance within the ranks highlights the growing strain on personnel operating in high-risk areas.
Authorities have initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter, and further action is expected.
