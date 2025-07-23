403
Russia Presents Drafts Of Peace Agreement To Ukraine
Moscow, July 23 (Petra) – Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday that Russia submitted draft versions of a peace agreement to Ukraine.
Peskov indicated that the upcoming third round of negotiations will address the exchange of captured soldiers.
During a press conference, Peskov stated, "Russia and Ukraine have exchanged draft memoranda concerning the peace agreement. The third round of talks is expected to be challenging, and we reaffirm that there will be no changes to Russia's negotiating delegation."
