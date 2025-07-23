A1 Diesel Africa Expands B2B Diesel Engine Repair Specialist Services To Ghana's Mining & Agriculture Sectors

MENAFN - GetNews)



Official Bosch & ZF Dealer offers rapid field service, a one-year warranty, and bespoke B2B packages as mechanisation and mining demand soars. A1 Diesel Ltd. announces its strategic expansion into the business-to-business trade sector.

A1 Diesel Ltd. and Jamie Irwin are pleased to announce that the diesel engine repair specialists have expanded their services to better meet the needs of B2B customers. A1 Diesel's services include injectors, turbochargers, pumps, and diagnostics, plus mobile units, SLAs, and B2B contracts. A1 Diesel Africa, founded in 2012, is a top choice specialist in diesel injector and turbocharger remanufacturing. Using advanced BOSCH diagnostic stands and authorised Bosch & ZF aftermarket parts, the team of skilled technicians has served over 50.000 customers across 60+ African countries, achieving a 99.9% satisfaction rate through reliable repairs and a one-year warranty on key components.

“As Ghana's mining and agriculture sectors modernize, our goal is to ensure maximum uptime and reliability through precision diagnostics and rapid response repairs. We're proud to extend our B2B expertise-backed by Bosch & ZF certification and warranties-to help keep the country's critical machinery running smoothly,” says Aldis Ozols, CEO of A1 Diesel Africa.“We offer competitive B2B packages, preventive maintenance contracts, and bulk repair discounts. and priority parts sourcing.”

Ghana's mining industry accounts for approximately 40% of its foreign exchange earnings and 5.7% of GDP, with gold production driving the majority of mineral exports. In 2021, mining companies spent 6.34% of their mineral revenue on diesel, an expenditure that increases under continuous, 24/7 heavy use conditions typical of open-pit and underground mines.

Globally, diesel engines are preferred in the mining industry for their reliability, low total cost of ownership, and extended overhaul intervals. MTU Series 4000 engines, for example, have demonstrated over 60,000 hours of trouble-free operation. Ghana's mining equipment market is forecast to grow steadily through 2030, driven by new projects and expansions, which will increase demand for engine maintenance and field support.

Mechanized farming in Ghana is under-equipped, with fewer than 2,000 tractors operating nationwide against a requirement of 30,000 units, leading to over-utilization of existing machinery. Nearly half of tractors break down more than three times per season, resulting in costly downtime during the planting and harvest periods.

Ghana's agricultural imports reached US$2.6 billion in 2022-tractor parts and accessories were the second-largest category by value, reflecting high B2B demand for maintenance, spare parts, and technical services. The diesel generator market, supporting irrigation and backup power, was valued at US$59.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$67.0 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1 %.

A1 Diesel Ltd is an official Bosch & ZF aftermarket dealer with in-house BOSCH diagnostics for precise injector, pump, and turbocharger testing. The expert team has accrued over two decades of experience across the continent, serving clients in more than 60 African countries. The company has maintained a 4.8-star Google rating, based on 219 reviews and testimonials from B2B clients, including Metro Mass Transit Limited and Kantanka Automobile. The company provides a one-year warranty on rebuilt diesel injectors, pumps, and turbochargers, giving peace of mind to fleet operators. The rapid deployment of field service and mobile units minimizes downtime for remote mine sites and large farms.

The Bosch-trained expert mechanics have built their reputation on precision diagnostics and transparent, reasonable pricing with flexible service packages. Customers receive rapid response emergency repairs and comprehensive routine maintenance. The company relies on a strong support infrastructure, genuine parts, fast turnaround, and warranties. The combined team experience includes servicing trucks, cars, specialized machinery, and fleets.

