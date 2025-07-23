Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Captivating Release Of“Echoes Of The Past”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Where a Sculptor's Chisel and a Surgeon's Scalpel Carve Through Time - A Timeless Tale of Legacy, Resilience, and Soul

In a mesmerizing feat of historical imagination and emotional truth, Author's Tranquility Press proudly unveils Echoes of the Past , the luminous novel by Maya Mitra Das . Now available on Amazon, this enthralling story is poised to captivate readers with its masterful dual narrative - one steeped in the splendor of Renaissance Florence, the other forged in the grit and grace of 20th-century India and England.

This is not simply a novel. It's a journey.

Two Eras. One Spirit. A Bond That Time Could Not Break.

Set centuries apart, Echoes of the Past follows the parallel journeys of Niccolò, a young sculptor in Florence mentored by the great Maestro Lorenzo, and Rudy, a refugee-turned-neurosurgeon navigating life as an immigrant in post-partition India and later the UK. What begins as a gift - a book handed to Rudy aboard a ship bound for England - becomes a mirror. A biography that slowly reveals itself to be more than mere history, but destiny calling.

As Rudy reads of Niccolò's challenges - his sacrifices, triumphs, and artistic longing - he finds startling reflections of his own struggles. Each page inspires courage. Each chapter unlocks a deeper purpose. The two lives, though divided by centuries, echo one another in their devotion to mastery, family, and meaning.

With every sculpture Niccolò brings to life, and every patient Rudy saves, the novel whispers: time is not a barrier - it is a bridge.

What Sets Echoes of the Past Apart:

Historical Immersion: From the grandeur of the Medici court to the steely corridors of British hospitals, the settings breathe with authenticity and elegance.

Emotional Richness: A story for anyone who's ever dreamed, lost, struggled, and triumphed in silence.

Cross-Cultural Resonance: A story that honors both Eastern resilience and Western heritage with exquisite care.

Experience the timeless dance of fate, art, and healing. Echoes of the Past is now available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and eBook editions.

This isn't just a book. It's a story waiting to become yours.

About the Author

Maya Mitra Das writes with the compassion of a healer and the vision of a painter. Her stories are known for their layered insight, lyrical prose, and transcendent themes. With Echoes of the Past, Das has not only penned a novel - she has sculpted a monument to courage, calling, and the mysterious ways the past lives on within us.

Discover more about her inspiring work and publications by visiting her official website:

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press , based in Marietta, GA, is dedicated to elevating independent voices with powerful narratives. Through strategic book marketing and publishing support, they help authors like Maya Mitra Das bring world-class storytelling to a global audience. When stories deserve to be heard - ATP helps them roar.