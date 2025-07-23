Mastering The Game Of Freedom: How Gijs Helps Others Break Free From The 9-5

Some people chase freedom their whole lives. Others create it.

Gijs, founder of the Elevating community, is someone who mastered a specific online skill so well that he built a life completely on his terms. No bosses, no offices, no boundaries-just a laptop, a WiFi connection, and the ability to choose where, how, and with whom he works. And the best part? He's now helping others do the same.

The Journey From“Figuring It Out” to Full Control

Like many others, Gijs didn't start with a big plan or flashy lifestyle. It began in a small room in the Netherlands, with nothing but curiosity and the drive to break out of the system.

“I didn't want a job-I wanted freedom,” he explains.“So I decided to get really good at one thing. That one skill changed everything for me.”

It wasn't easy. It took years of learning, trial and error, and showing up even when no one else was watching. But over time, the results started to speak for themselves-and the freedom followed.

Elevating: A Place for People Who Want More

After building a life he once only dreamed of, Gijs created Elevating-not just a platform, but a private space for others who want the same freedom.

Inside his free community, Gijs shares the exact methods, mindsets, and routines that helped him succeed. No fluff, no“get-rich” talk-just straight-up guidance and conversations that actually move the needle.

“There are so many people out there stuck in loops-jobs they hate, routines they didn't choose. I want to give people an honest look at what's possible when you commit to mastering one thing.”







Why It Works

What Gijs teaches isn't some trendy hustle. It's about building long-term autonomy using real skill. The kind of thing that gives you:

- Full control over your time

- The ability to work from anywhere

- Income that isn't tied to a boss or hours

- A community of like-minded people who want to grow

And most importantly: the ability to create your own rules.

Want a Peek Inside?

If you're ready to stop scrolling past other people's“freedom” lives and start building your own, Gijs invites you into his free community. There's no sales pitch. No gatekeeping. Just value, clarity, and a chance to learn from someone who's actually done it.