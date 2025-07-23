EPWK International Unveils Four New Features To Build Global Creative Services Infrastructure

MENAFN - GetNews) EPWK International epwk), the global arm of Nasdaq-listed EPWK (symbol: EPWK), has launched a major product upgrade, introducing four core modules:, and. This marks a strategic move toward building a scalable, intelligent infrastructure for creative services worldwide-paving the way for smarter, more transparent collaboration between businesses and creative professionals across borders.







AI-Powered Talent Hub Connects Global Creative Professionals

The new Talent Hub leverages EPWK's proprietary AI recommendation engine to match businesses with top-tier freelancers and agencies in design, development, marketing, AI, writing, and more. The dynamic database of global talent enables precise, on-demand connections between buyers and sellers-streamlining sourcing and reducing the friction often found in traditional freelancing platforms.







Screenshot of Talent Hub

Productized Creative Services in the New Marketplace

With the revamped Service Marketplace , EPWK is driving the productization and e-commerce transformation of creative work. Services like logo design, website development, and video production are now offered as standardized, clearly priced packages. This shift eliminates ambiguity in scope, timeline, and pricing-allowing global buyers to purchase creative services as easily as they would shop online.







Screenshot of Service Marketplace

Project Showcase Brings Transparency and Trust

To support informed decision-making and build trust, the new Project Showcase highlights verified portfolios and successful case studies across key industries-e-commerce, gaming, fintech, education, consumer goods, and manufacturing. This provides hiring managers with valuable insight into a vendor's aesthetic, capabilities, and industry fit-while giving top creatives a stage to demonstrate global credibility.

Smarter Messaging for Streamlined Collaboration

The upgraded Messaging Center introduces a robust communication backbone for project execution, featuring tiered notifications, smart reminders, and support for in-app, email, and SMS channels. Critical updates-like file revisions, project milestones, or payment changes-are now delivered in real time to all stakeholders, improving collaboration and minimizing costly delays.







This upgrade follows EPWK's successful Nasdaq debut in early 2025 and reflects the company's accelerating international push. By integrating intelligent talent discovery, productized service buying, transparent performance tracking, and reliable communication, EPWK is building a repeatable blueprint for the future of creative services infrastructure.

Founded in March 2011, Xiamen EPWK Network Technology Co., Ltd. (EPWK) operates the platform epwk. On 6 February 2025 (EST), EPWK was listed on the NASDAQ under ticker EPWK, becoming China's first publicly listed creative crowdsourcing platform. It is recognised as a national high-tech enterprise and a leading case in China's shared economy development.