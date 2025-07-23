Paul Hutchinson Announces Exclusive Book Launch Event For Debut Novel,“The Sound Of Freedom”

MENAFN - GetNews)Philanthropist, producer, and advocate for justice Paul Hutchinson proudly announces the launch of his highly anticipated debut novel, "The Sound of Freedom" - a gripping literary journey which tells the true story of a business executive turned undercover operator and his mission to rescue children from the horrors of scx trafficking.







To celebrate the release, Hutchinson will host an exclusive, private launch event on Thursday, July 25th, from 6:00-10:00 PM, at a private marina in Los Angeles. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening aboard a luxury yacht, with proceeds benefiting the Child Liberation Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked children around the world.







This exclusive event combines a VIP experience at a marina with a private yacht, an impactful keynote speech, interactive photo opportunities, and an evening of networking, entertainment, and enlightenment.

"I'm honored to share these stories - not just as entertainment, but as a call to action," says Hutchinson. "Every ticket purchased, every conversation sparked by this book, brings us one step closer to ending this global crisis."

This is more than a book launch - it's a mission-driven experience that unites changemakers, thought leaders, and advocates in the fight for freedom.

Event Details

Location: Private Marina Location (provided upon RSVP)

Date: Thursday, July 25th

Time: 6:00-10:00 PM

Tickets & Info:

Join us for an unforgettable evening with Paul Hutchinson and help be part of the solution.

About Paul Hutchinson

Paul Hutchinson, a successful business owner, investor, and philanthropist, has dedicated his life to creating a world where every child can experience safety, freedom, and hope.

In 2017, Paul founded the Child Liberation Foundation, and has led or held a critical role in over 70 undercover rescue missions in 15 countries. Through his foundation, and others that he has helped to start and fund, over 5,000 children have now been liberated. Paul is the primary investor and Executive Producer of the film "Sound of Freedom". The film highlights one of the largest child rescue missions in history - with over 120 victims being liberated - in which Paul himself held a pivotal role.

After many lucrative business exits, Paul retired from his professional career in 2017. He has been the keynote speaker to royalty and at family office conferences on 6 continents. Paul Hutchinson is known and respected worldwide for his professional accomplishments and for the profound impact he is making in the lives of millions.