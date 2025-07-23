LEAWOD Participates In Drafting The“Door And Window Brand Value Evaluation Standard,” Boosting High-Quality Industry
The implementation of this standard will promote the establishment of a brand classification and evaluation system for the door and window industry, providing authoritative guidance for consumers to select high-quality brands while compelling companies to refine their products and services to higher standards. By contributing to the standard's formulation, LEAWOD translated its practical experience in technical R&D, intelligent manufacturing, and service innovation into industry consensus, helping Chinese door and window brands enhance their global competitiveness.
With the advancement of the "National Standardization Development Outline," standardization efforts in the door and window industry are rapidly transitioning toward digitization and intelligence. LEAWOD will continue to focus on standard innovation, optimize brand management through digital tools, and collaborate with industry partners to explore high-quality development pathways. Moving forward, guided by industry standards, LEAWOD will deepen brand building and technological breakthroughs, creating better living experiences for consumers and empowering Chinese door and window brands on the global stage.
