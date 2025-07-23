Yamaha Exclusive Fuel Pump Assembly For The Vehicle Series, Redefining The Peak Performance Of The Engine
Fully cover the Trident family:
Yamaha MT-09 (2014-2020 full range, including standard version/SP high-performance version)
Yamaha Tracer 900 (2015-2020 GT cruising version | basic version)
Yamaha XSR 900 (2016-2020 retro customization version | Abbey Road special version)
2. Three-Cylinder Specialized Engineering High-Revolution Efficiency Revolution Dual-turbine impeller structure (peak flow rate 82L/h) Oil pressure fluctuation ≤ ±1.2% (outperforming the original factory by 23% stability at 13000rpm) Vibration Control Breakthrough Three-axis graphene shock absorber base (high-frequency vibration conductivity ↓ 43%) Integrated Helmholtz resonator (idle noise 36dB, library-level quietness) All-terrain Fuel Compatibility Viton® fluorocarbon sealing components (passed JASO M342 E10 ethanol corrosion certification) Altitude Compensation Technology (oil pressure error ≤ ±1.8% at 3000 meters operating conditions)
III. Core Values of the Knight . Zero Error Replacement: Wiring interface tolerance ±0.04mm (in accordance with Yamaha YA-LT-038 standard) . Extreme Environment Shield: IP67 waterproof rating - 30°C extremely cold start response < 0.8 seconds . Performance Visualization: Included with the "CP3 Engine Oil Pressure Curve Monitoring Manual"
1. Original Factory Compatibility Certification
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment