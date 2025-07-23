Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yamaha Exclusive Fuel Pump Assembly For The Vehicle Series, Redefining The Peak Performance Of The Engine


(MENAFN- GetNews) 1. Factory-level Compatibility Certification Precisely match four major OE codes: UC-T35YU53 | UC-T35YU53F | 1RC-13907-00 | 1RC-13907-01

Fully cover the Trident family:

Yamaha MT-09 (2014-2020 full range, including standard version/SP high-performance version)

Yamaha Tracer 900 (2015-2020 GT cruising version | basic version)

Yamaha XSR 900 (2016-2020 retro customization version | Abbey Road special version)



2. Three-Cylinder Specialized Engineering High-Revolution Efficiency Revolution Dual-turbine impeller structure (peak flow rate 82L/h) Oil pressure fluctuation ≤ ±1.2% (outperforming the original factory by 23% stability at 13000rpm) Vibration Control Breakthrough Three-axis graphene shock absorber base (high-frequency vibration conductivity ↓ 43%) Integrated Helmholtz resonator (idle noise 36dB, library-level quietness) All-terrain Fuel Compatibility Viton® fluorocarbon sealing components (passed JASO M342 E10 ethanol corrosion certification) Altitude Compensation Technology (oil pressure error ≤ ±1.8% at 3000 meters operating conditions)



III. Core Values of the Knight . Zero Error Replacement: Wiring interface tolerance ±0.04mm (in accordance with Yamaha YA-LT-038 standard) . Extreme Environment Shield: IP67 waterproof rating - 30°C extremely cold start response < 0.8 seconds . Performance Visualization: Included with the "CP3 Engine Oil Pressure Curve Monitoring Manual"

1. Original Factory Compatibility Certification



