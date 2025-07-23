Fashion And Environmental Protection Can't Go Hand In Hand? Every Union With Practical Action To Prove.

MENAFN - GetNews) Why Aluminum Packaging is environmentally friendly?

Aluminum is 100% recyclable, and the energy consumption for recycling is only 5% of virgin aluminum, it is a representative green packaging material in the circular economy, which makes it the preferred choice for packaging upgrading of many enterprises under the trend of environmental protection.

MERRYNEWON's latest innovative design - aluminum packaging for beauty products

1MERRYNEWON uses 90% recyclable aluminum as the raw material for packaging, combining the physical properties of aluminum, which is not only environmentally friendly but also lightweight .

2Bright colorful design, equipped with a hangable rubber cord with dynamic lines and playful expressions, blends the spontaneity of street art with the 'playful aesthetics' of the fashion world, breaking the stereotypical impression of traditional beauty packaging, and making it highly fashionable.

3 Aluminum packaging metal texture comes with a sense of high class, small size can be easily tucked into a mini bag, color and design to adapt to a variety of wear style!

Advantages of joining MERRYNEWON

1 MERRYNEWON has a full-fledged manufacturing plant, with an annual production capacity of around one globe, and a minimum MOQ of only 1,000.

2 Collective as a strong team of elite designers who can give you excellent advice on your packaging design.

3 At the process level, MERRYNEWON rejects sloppy production and pursues high-quality production, which will guarantee the quality of each of your packages.

MERRYNEWON designer statement: For us, packaging upgrade is never a gimmick, but a more reliable carrier, so that the quality of each product can withstand the test of time and scene, which is our as a company, the most practical note on quality.

Want to know more about Recycling Aluminum Packaging 丨Cosmetic Aluminum Packaging