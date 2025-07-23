The MLDF-8L Residual Current Fire Monitoring Detector, A Cutting-Edge Solution Designed To Improve The Safety And Reliability Of Electrical Systems

MENAFN - GetNews) This advanced device is designed for AC380V/50Hz power supply systems and is ideal for environments using residual current transformers. With its rugged design and wide range of applications, the MLDF-8L ensures that your electrical installations are protected from potential fire hazards caused by leakage current.

The MLDF-8L is equipped with an AC220V/50Hz operating power supply and can be seamlessly integrated into existing systems. One of its outstanding features is the adjustable leakage current alarm setpoint, which can be fine-tuned between 100-999mA to meet your specific needs. This flexibility ensures that you can customize the device according to your operational needs, ensuring that your electrical system is continuously monitored and giving you peace of mind. In addition, the detector includes a control output with a set of passive normally open contacts for efficient communication with other safety systems. For enhanced safety measures, the MLDF-8L is also equipped with an external input for fire linkage, utilizing a set of active DC24V interfaces.

The MLDF-8L residual current fire monitoring detector is fully functional and equipped with comprehensive communication interfaces, including 2-way bus/485 bus options, which is easy to connect. The LED digital tube display interface can monitor key parameters in real time, allowing users to instantly evaluate the system status. Users can remotely control the circuit breaker tripping to ensure quick action in an emergency. The detector also provides leakage protection, audible and visual alarms, and optional on-site temperature monitoring, making it a versatile tool for maintaining safety standards. To further enhance security, the detector also includes parameter password protection to ensure that only authorized personnel can access sensitive settings. MLDF-8L not only monitors your electrical system, but also effectively prevents potential fire risks. It is a must-have for your safe and reliable environment.