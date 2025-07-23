Mold Remediation Service Market To Surpass USD 1,751.9 Million By 2032 Amid Increasing Water Damage Cases
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
Record-Breaking Floods in the U.S. and Europe (2024–2025)
|
|
Rising Litigation Over Indoor Mold Exposure in Schools and Public Buildings
|
|
AI and Drone Integration in Mold Inspection
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in the mold remediation service market report:
- 911 Restoration
- AdvantaClean
- ADU (All Dry USA)
- ASAP Restoration, LLC
- PuroClean
- BELFOR
- All US Mold Removal
- COIT Pro
- Flood Pros USA
- IDC
- Mold Zero
- GIORDANO RESTORATION
- Paul Davis Restoration, Inc.
- Snyder Environmental
- Restoration Pro
- ServiceMaster Restore
- RestoreMasters LLC
- SERVPRO
- Taylored Restoration
- South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc.
Key Developments
In January 2025 , The Mold Genius launched a new comprehensive mold remediation service across the Chicagoland and the Northwest suburbs. The new service looks to bring pure cloud technology and expert solutions to home owners. It aims to revolutionize how homeowners address mold issues and indoor air quality concerns.
In June 2024, Mold Remediators USA launched new remediation and removal services across the nation. This expansion aims to provide faster, certified mold solutions to both residential and commercial clients nationwide.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Mold Remediation Service Market, By Surface Type:
-
Drywall
Wood Products
Ceiling Tiles
Carpets
Others
Global Mold Remediation Service Market, By Mold Type:
-
Allergic
Pathogenic
Toxic
Global Mold Remediation Service Market, By Service:
-
Inspection
Remediation
Restoration
Global Mold Remediation Service Market, By Application:
-
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
