Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mold Remediation Service Market To Surpass USD 1,751.9 Million By 2032 Amid Increasing Water Damage Cases


2025-07-23 03:06:24
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Mold Remediation Service Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,340.3 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,751.9 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2025 to 2032. Residential mold restoration services encompass water damage repair, mold remediation, odor removal, weather damage repair, board-up services, and fire damage restoration. Common causes of mold growth during construction include insufficient building protection, inadequate site drainage, water accumulation in basements, and related moisture issues.

Request Sample Pages:

Global Mold Remediation Service Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global mold remediation service market size is projected to surpass USD 1,751.9 Mn by 2032, up from USD 1,340.3 Mn in 2025.

Global demand for mold remediation services is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.9% during the assessment period.

Based on service, remediation segment is set to account for 63.4% of the global mold remediation service market share in 2025.

By application, residential segment is slated to dominate the mold remediation service market during the forecast period.

North America is poised to maintain its market dominance, accounting for over one-third of the global industry share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the second-leading market for mold remediation services during the forecast period.

Rising Incidence of Water Damage Boosting Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest mold remediation service market research report highlights key factors driving market growth. One such key growth driver is the increasing incidence of water damage due to extreme weather events as well as infrastructure-related issues.

There has been a notable rise in cases of water leakage, flooding, and plumbing failures in residential and commercial properties, leading to mold growth. This is expected to drive sustained demand for mold remediation services during the forecast period.

Mold remediation services play a critical role in identifying, containing, removing, and preventing mold contamination in buildings. These services are effective at addressing the root causes of mold proliferation, especially moisture issues, through comprehensive mitigation strategies.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report:

High Cost and DIY Trend Limiting Market Growth

The future mold remediation service market outlook looks optimistic. However, high cost of professional mold remediation and growing popularity of do-it-yourself solutions may constrain market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Professional mold removal services can be expensive, especially in cases involving widespread contamination. These high costs can deter many homeowners and businesses from seeking professional help, potentially reducing overall mold remediation service market demand.

Moreover, many people prefer to address mold issues themselves through DIY mold cleaning kits and online guides. This trend might further restrain growth of the mold remediation service market.

Rising Awareness of Health Risks Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

People across the world are becoming increasingly aware of the health issues associated with mold exposure, including respiratory infections and allergic reactions. This growing awareness is prompting them to invest in timely mold remediation, opening lucrative opportunities for mold remediation service providers.

Similarly, regulatory bodies like the U.S. EPA and OSHA have established mold inspection and removal standards. These regulations encourage property owners and facility managers to seek professional mold remediation services, further supporting industry growth.

Impact of AI on the Mold Remediation Service Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) integration is improving service quality, minimizing human error, and boosting customer satisfaction in the mold remediation industry. It is changing the way companies detect, assess, and manage mold-related issues.

AI-powered tools like smart sensors and image recognition software enable early detection of mold growth. They help in reducing property damage and remediation costs.

Predictive analytics helps professionals assess risk areas and optimize treatment plans. Similarly, automation streamlines inspection and documentation processes.

Emerging Mold Remediation Service Market Trends

A key trend in the mold remediation service market is the growing adoption of advanced technologies like moisture meters, infrared cameras, and HEPA filtration systems. These tools significantly enhance accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness of remediation efforts. This technological shift is expected to be a key driver of growth in the mold remediation service industry.

Rise in construction and renovation activities is likely to boost the mold remediation service market growth during the forecast period. These activities often disrupt insulation or water systems, potentially leading to mold issues. As a result, the demand for mold remediation services is expected to rise in both residential and commercial sectors.

Leading mold remediation service providers are increasingly adopting green cleaning agents and mold prevention products in response to growing environmental and health concerns. This trend toward eco-friendly and non-toxic solutions is expected to contribute to the growth of the mold remediation service industry in the coming years.

Get Customization on this Report:

Analyst's View

“The global mold remediation service industry is poised to experience moderate growth, owing to rising incidence of water damage, increasing health awareness, implementation of stringent regulations, and growing demand for indoor air quality management across residential and commercial sectors,” said Yash Doshi, a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Mold Remediation Service Market

Event

Description and Impact

Record-Breaking Floods in the U.S. and Europe (2024–2025)

  • Description : In 2024 and early 2025, unprecedented flooding hit parts of California, Texas, Germany, and Northern Italy due to atmospheric rivers and changing rainfall patterns.
  • Impact: This led to a surge in mold remediation demand in affected regions as insurers and homeowners prioritize structural recovery.

Rising Litigation Over Indoor Mold Exposure in Schools and Public Buildings

  • Description : Multiple lawsuits have been filed in 2024 across the U.S. (notably in New York) concerning mold-related illnesses due to poor facility maintenance.
  • Impact: These legal pressures are prompting municipalities and school districts to invest in certified mold remediation and preventive maintenance services.

AI and Drone Integration in Mold Inspection

  • Description: In 2025, startups and large environmental service firms introduced AI-enabled sensors and drones for mold detection in high-risk or inaccessible areas.
  • Impact: These innovations enhance scalability, reduce labor time, and create a competitive edge for tech-integrated mold remediation service providers, especially in commercial and industrial segments.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the mold remediation service market report:

- 911 Restoration

- AdvantaClean

- ADU (All Dry USA)

- ASAP Restoration, LLC

- PuroClean

- BELFOR

- All US Mold Removal

- COIT Pro

- Flood Pros USA

- IDC

- Mold Zero

- GIORDANO RESTORATION

- Paul Davis Restoration, Inc.

- Snyder Environmental

- Restoration Pro

- ServiceMaster Restore

- RestoreMasters LLC

- SERVPRO

- Taylored Restoration

- South Florida Water and Mold Restoration, Inc.

Key Developments

In January 2025 , The Mold Genius launched a new comprehensive mold remediation service across the Chicagoland and the Northwest suburbs. The new service looks to bring pure cloud technology and expert solutions to home owners. It aims to revolutionize how homeowners address mold issues and indoor air quality concerns.

In June 2024, Mold Remediators USA launched new remediation and removal services across the nation. This expansion aims to provide faster, certified mold solutions to both residential and commercial clients nationwide.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Mold Remediation Service Market, By Surface Type:

    • Drywall
    • Wood Products
    • Ceiling Tiles
    • Carpets
    • Others

Global Mold Remediation Service Market, By Mold Type:

    • Allergic
    • Pathogenic
    • Toxic

Global Mold Remediation Service Market, By Service:

    • Inspection
    • Remediation
    • Restoration

Global Mold Remediation Service Market, By Application:

    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Industrial

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

MENAFN23072025003238003268ID1109838812

