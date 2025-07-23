403
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari To Address 'Vimarsh' Conclave On Science And Research
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23 July 2025 -- India's research and development (R&D) sector is experiencing a period of significant growth, buoyed by the government's increasing focus and strategic initiatives to foster a robust ecosystem for scientific and biomedical innovation. While challenges persist, particularly in mobilizing research from lab to market and ensuring consistent private sector engagement, the commitment to long-term R&D is stronger than ever. Recognizing the need to further cultivate dedicated motivators, engaged researchers, clinicians, and entrepreneurs, and to strengthen collaborative frameworks, the i3 Summit aims to build upon these foundational efforts.
As a sincere and proactive endeavor to further this progress, India's leading catalyst, Blockchain For Impact (BFI) announces the inaugural edition of India's conclave on science and biomedical innovation, the i3 Summit – Vimarsh.
To be addressed by Hon'ble Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, as the Chief Guest, and inaugurated by Padma Shri Dr. Balram Bhargava, Vimarsh will empower scientists and entrepreneurs to develop new ideas, connect with industry leaders and peers, and build pioneering solutions.
Padma Shri Dr. Balram Bhargava is renowned for his immense contributions, including the development of indigenous COVAXIN vaccine during the pandemic, said, "The i3 Summit – Vimarsh represents a vital confluence for India's brightest minds. It is through platforms such as this, where collective intellect and shared purpose converge, that we will accelerate our nation's progress in medical research and innovation, delivering impactful solutions for all."
Sandeep Nailwal, Philanthropist & Founder, Blockchain for Impact (BFI), and Co-founder & CEO of the Polygon Foundation said, "I am deeply passionate about advancing science and biomedical innovation in India, to solve critical healthcare issues. This conclave is my sincere effort to encourage collaboration where the brightest scientific minds can come together and learn from each other. I am deeply committed to promoting ease of scientific research and biomedical innovation in India."
