EU: USD 100 Bln Retaliatory Tariffs If Talks With US Fail
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 23 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Wednesday that the EU Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, is scheduled to hold a call with US counterpart later today.
EU Trade Commission spokesperson Olof Gill told reporters that "the EU's primary focus is on achieving a negotiated outcome with the US," stressing that "intensive technical and political contact is ongoing" between the two sides.
Gill explained that Sefcovic would speak with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Commission's planned update to EU member states on negotiations with Washington.
He added that "while our priority is negotiations, we continue in parallel to prepare for all outcomes, including potential additional countermeasures," noting that the set of retaliatory measures agreed so far by the EU would take effect on August 7 if no agreement is reached.
Gill confirmed that the EU is working to merge two previously prepared tariff lists, one targeting US products worth EUR 72 billion (USD 84 billion), and the other amounting to EUR 21 billion (USD 24.6 billion).
He added that "the combined list will be submitted to EU member states for their green light," and would enter into effect starting next Thursday if the talks do not yield positive results.
US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose a 30-percent tariff on European goods if a deal on tariffs is not reached by August 1. (end)
