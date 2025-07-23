403
Japan, EU To Launch Competitiveness Alliance
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 23 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and top European Union (EU) officials decided to launch a "Japan-EU Competitiveness Alliance" to promote concrete cooperation in a wide range of areas, said a joint statement on Wednesday released after their talks in Tokyo.
Ishiba, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also agreed to steadily implement their cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, the defense industry, maritime security, space, and information sharing based on the Japan-EU Security and Defense Partnership announced in November 2024 with the recognition that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable.
"The Japan-EU Strategic Partnership has never been stronger than today, and it matters more than ever. We will further strengthen our partnership in all aspects, with the Japan-EU Strategic Partnership Agreement and the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement as the legal foundations," the three leaders said in the statement.
In addition, the two sides reaffirmed the importance of Japan-EU cooperation to uphold the free and rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, as well as promotion of other multilateral cooperation efforts, according to the document.
Ishiba, Costa and von der Leyen also exchanged views on regional affairs including on the situations in Ukraine, Middle East, and East Asia.
"We reaffirm our commitment to achieving an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, in line with the principles of humanitarian action. We recall that all parties must ensure the protection of all civilians, including humanitarian workers, at all times," the three leaders said in the statement. (end)
