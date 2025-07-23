Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Deputy FM, UK Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties

Kuwait Deputy FM, UK Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties


2025-07-23 03:05:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 23 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and UK Ambassador to the country Belinda Lewis discussed on Wednesday enhancing bilateral ties, in addition to regional and international developments, according to a ministry statement. (end)
hb


MENAFN23072025000071011013ID1109838796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search