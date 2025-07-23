403
Kuwait Deputy FM, UK Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 23 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and UK Ambassador to the country Belinda Lewis discussed on Wednesday enhancing bilateral ties, in addition to regional and international developments, according to a ministry statement. (end)
