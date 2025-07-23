Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Dish Wash Wipes (BRK-4161)
PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to clean and sanitize dishes while camping or away from home," said an inventor, from Phoenix City, Ala., "so I invented the DISH WASH WIPES. My design would eliminate the hassle and mess of transporting a dishrag and traditional bottle of dish soap."
The invention provides a line of specially designed wipes for cleaning dishes. In doing so, it can be used when there is no access to a sink or water. As a result, it offers an alternative to using a standard sponge, paper towel, etc. It also eliminates hassle and mess. The invention features a disposable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for campers, outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BRK-4161, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
