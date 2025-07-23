Bouquets And Bubbles® Debuts DIY Wedding Floral Experiences-Sip, Design, & Celebrate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) wedding-1.jpeg" width="200" height="300" alt="Bouquets and Bubbles an Anthem Pleasant brand Wedding Floral Experiences" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

wedding-2.jpeg" width="300" height="200" alt="Bouquets and Bubbles an Anthem Pleasant brand Wedding Floral Experiences checkout" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

logo.png" width="300" height="200" alt="Bouquets and Bubbles an Anthem Pleasant brand logo" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Hands‐on workshops transform wedding parties into blooming stylists while converting class fees into credit toward full‐service wedding florals

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bouquets and Bubbles, a signature Anthem Pleasant brand celebrated for merging floral artistry with community giving, today announced the launch of its DIY Wedding Floral Experiences -premium, instructor‐led workshops that invite couples and their wedding parties to craft picture‐perfect blooms while enjoying champagne, camaraderie, and exclusive savings on their big‐day flowers.“Modern couples crave more than cookie‐cutter décor-they want authentic moments they can create together,” said Anthem Pleasant , founder of Bouquets and Bubbles.“Our DIY Wedding Floral Experiences provide just that: a festive, stress‐free environment where every bloom is thoughtfully matched to their theme and palette, and where the time spent together is as meaningful as the finished arrangements.”Each two‐hour session is offered at an all‐inclusive rate of $1,000 for up to 8 guests (additional participants are welcome). Professional designers guide attendees through every step-selecting premium seasonal stems, mastering bouquet structure, and safely working with florist‐grade tools-while flutes are filled with sparkling champagne. The relaxed, convivial atmosphere encourages storytelling, laughter, and photo‐worthy moments long before the ceremony begins.Throughout the workshop, guests visualize their wedding‐day style and color palette through hands‐on lessons in color theory and floral layering. Participants leave with statement‐worthy arrangements to display at showers, rehearsal dinners, or hotel suites-and the confidence to coordinate with their hired florist, ensuring a cohesive floral story from first look to final dance.Couples also enjoy built‐in value: up to 50 percent of the workshop fee is converted into credit toward their full‐service wedding flowers when they book through Bouquets and Bubbles. This credit can be applied to bouquets, centerpieces, ceremony arches, or wearable florals, providing tangible savings without compromising artistry.For those who wish to extend the celebration, Bouquets and Bubblesoffers an Optional Give‐Back Program allowing extra arrangements to be delivered to nearby hospitals, shelters, or care facilities-spreading joy beyond the aisle and reducing floral waste. Recyclable mechanics and curated stem counts further support the brand's sustainability goals.The program meets rising demand for immersive, purpose‐driven planning experiences. The Knot 2024 Real Weddings Study reports that 72 percent of couples seek hands‐on activities during engagement, while 61 percent favor eco‐friendly or philanthropic elements. Bouquets and Bubblesanswers both trends with a single, memory‐making event.About Bouquets and BubblesFounded by entrepreneur Anthem Pleasant, Bouquets and Bubblesblends floral creativity, community impact, and celebratory fun into every workshop. From popcorn‐vase movie‐night fundraisers to nationwide hospital flower donations, the brand's mission is simple: Create. Connect. Give Back.Booking & Media InquiriesCouples, planners, and media representatives can learn more or reserve a workshop at or by contacting:Media ContactAnthem Pleasant, PR Coordinator, Bouquets and BubblesEmail: ... Phone: (623) 444-2985 Website:Bouquets and Bubblesis a registered trademark of Anthem Pleasant.

