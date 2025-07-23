403
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Financial Results To May 31, 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2025 are now available on the Company's website at and at
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit .
