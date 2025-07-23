Eight Homes Sold In A Week: Nova's Integrated Model Sets New Absorption Record In Winter Garden

Fernanda Negromonte (left), Founder and CEO of Nova Real Estate, and Juliana Jardini (right), Branding & New Development Brand Director

Nova Real Estate streamlines Florida development launches by unifying branding, marketing & sales-cutting delays & boosting sales with a boutique approach.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Florida's real estate developers have long faced a costly obstacle: fragmented project launches that rely on multiple vendors for branding, marketing, and sales. This disjointed approach often leads to inconsistencies, rework, and missed opportunities-delaying projects and eroding value for builders and homebuyers alike.In today's fast-evolving real estate landscape, the difference between a successful development and a stalled project often comes down to integration. Fragmented launches-where branding, marketing, and sales are handled by separate vendors-have long plagued developers with inefficiencies, miscommunication, and costly delays. Every week spent navigating disjointed systems is time lost to“gray work” instead of building relationships, serving clients, or closing deals.Branding That Adds Perceived ValueDevelopments that look the same get lost in the shuffle. Nova transforms townhomes and single-family communities into emotionally resonant brands that buyers connect with-turning standard homes into aspirational products. This emotional differentiation is critical in markets saturated with generic offerings.Consistency aligning messaging, visual identity, floor plan naming, amenity storytelling, sales into a cohesive and memorable brand system. Developers avoid the fragmentation and inconsistency that often results from piecemeal.Boutique Focus, Big-Market KnowledgeNova brings luxury-market sensibilities and branding rigor to projects of all sizes. The same principles used to sell million-dollar waterfront units are applied to affordable townhome communities-ensuring no product is undersold due to poor positioning.One Team, One VisionInstead of bouncing between marketing firms, in-house sales, and external consultants, developers gain one accountable partner for brand development, marketing execution, and sales integration. That alignment increases speed-to-market, avoids internal friction, and maximizes every dollar invested.A New Division to Bridge the GapNova Real Estate has launched its Branding & New Development Division to address these persistent inefficiencies. Unlike most brokerages that focus solely on sales, Nova's division consolidates branding, marketing, sales team training, and lead management under one roof, aiming to streamline the entire development cycle.The Numbers Behind the Challenge● In the first half of 2025, Nova Real Estate reported $92.7 million in sales-a 65% increase over the same period last year-after piloting a fully integrated launch model with Davila Homes.● Lakeview, a 40-home Winter Garden project, exceeded market absorption rates with eight sales in its first week, demonstrating the impact of a unified branding and sales strategy.● Market trends show a growing demand for differentiated branding and seamless launch processes, especially as international buyers increase their presence in Florida's property market.What Sets Nova's Approach Apart● Single Point of Accountability: Developers work with one team from concept to closing, reducing miscommunication and delays.● Comprehensive Services: The division offers brand positioning, marketing management, sales training, product strategy, CRM oversight, and access to a robust partner broker network-all internally managed.● Leadership in Execution: Led by real estate branding expert Juliana Jardini and award-winning broker Fernanda Negromonte, the team brings a decade of cross-market expertise to each project.Nova's integrated approach has produced measurable results:Nova's integrated approach is built on a decade of experience leading branding and marketing strategies for high-impact residential developments in Florida and internationally-expertise now fully consolidated within the Nova Real Estate team. This deep foundation has consistently delivered results across a wide range of market segments.In Winter Garden, the launch of Lakeview exceeded absorption projections within days, reflecting the strength of a branding strategy aligned from the outset with buyer psychology and product positioning. In Clermont, the repositioning of Bella Collina Villas reintroduced a luxury product to the market with renewed clarity and relevance-demonstrating the power of the brand to shift perception and unlock inventory movement.The team's track record also includes leadership roles in major resort and waterfront developments. At The Grove Resort in Orlando, unified brand direction and consistent storytelling helped drive more than 1,000 closings over time. A similar approach was applied to The Terraces at The Grove, where a full branding and sales crafted a cohesive narrative around high-end lifestyle living.In Tampa, the branding and market entry of Marina Pointe and Westshore Marina District-both premium waterfront communities-were guided by an understanding of global buyer expectations and a strategic approach to brand architecture. These initiatives successfully attracted both domestic and international audiences, reinforcing the value of integrated marketing from concept to conversion.Other milestones include the rebranding and repositioning of Magic Village Yards, Magic Village Views, and Magic Village by Pininfarina, where long-term brand management efforts reshaped the identity of luxury vacation ownership in Orlando. Beyond the U.S., a strategic rebranding of the Bossa Nossa hospitality project in Portugal demonstrated how the same principles can be applied globally to elevate boutique developments through modern luxury positioning.Today, all of this know-how informs Nova Real Estate's unique positioning as a branding-driven brokerage. With a growing portfolio of active developments, the division is poised to expand further across Florida, helping builders and investors bring products to market with clarity, consistency, and speed-key elements in a landscape where first impressions are everything.Upcoming Projects● Preserve at Lakeside (St. Cloud): Launching August 2025.● Grove Collection by Davila Homes (Winter Garden): Launching August 2025.● Hilltop at Bella Collina by Davila Homes(Monteverde/Clermont): Launching Q3 2025.Builders and developers launching master-planned communities have compelling reasons to work with Nova Real Estate's Branding & New Development Division.For media inquiries, interviews, please contact Juliana Jardini, Branding & New Development Brand Director at ... or call (321) 443 4067.About Nova Real EstateNova Real Estate is a branding-driven brokerage focused on personalized service, attention to detail, and relationship-driven results in Florida's real estate market. 