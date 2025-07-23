Patricia Varela Guevara Selected For Top Business And Creative Expert By IAOTP

Patricia Varela Guevara will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patricia Varela Guevara, Owner and Partner of New England Antique Lumber, was recently selected as Top Business and Creative Expert of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith two decades of experience in her industry, Ms. Guevara has certainly proven herself an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Guevara, together with her husband, pursued their American Dream when they opened up New England Antique Lumber, Inc., a family-owned and operated business specializing in salvaging reclaimed timbers and creating custom wood pieces, which was inspired by her husband's background in construction. Together, they saw potential in blending traditional woodworking with modern design sensibilities. Their shared vision, combined with a commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship, led them to pursue a business venture despite limited resources.In 2015 Ms. Guevara started New England Antique Lumber in Mount Kisco NY, and in 2024 opened an additional location in Palm Beach FL called Sovereign Wood Gallery . Her commitment to quality craftsmanship reaped national attention when her work was featured on“The Martha Blog” by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, demonstrating her growing impact in the design and reclaimed wood industries. She was also honored with a Regional Award which recognized women innovators, highlighting her impact as creative leader in her industry.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to entrepreneurship, business strategy, creative expert, management, and design.Prior to her career, Ms. Guevara She earned a bachelor's degree from Universita Technica de Norte in Ecuador.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Guevara has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her award of Top Business and Creative Expert of the Year.Looking back, Ms. Guevara attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her business partner and husband and their three daughters. In the future, Ms. Guevara is focused on growing her business while maintaining the integrity and standards that have defined her work.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

