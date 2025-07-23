Puri Horror: Minor Victim Still In Critical Condition
A press note issued by AIIMS, New Delhi on Wednesday, the victim minor continues to be under oxygen support read:“The patient, a 16-year-old girl who sustained 75 per cent burns on 19th July 2025, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and received at the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, AIIMS New Delhi, on 20th July 2025. On day 5, she underwent surgery for management of deep burns. She is currently on oxygen support and remains in a critical condition."
It further noted that a dedicated team of doctors of the AIIMS, New Delhi is closely monitoring the progress of the victim's health condition.
Notably, the minor girl was attacked near a river embankment near her village under Balanga police limits, where miscreants allegedly poured petrol and kerosene on her and set her on fire.
Miraculously, she managed to find refuge at a nearby house, from where villagers rushed her to the Pipili Community Health Centre. She was later referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries.
The heinous crime has prompted swift police action. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, led by Balanga IIC Shri Dibya Ranjan Panda.
The Police initiated a probe into the matter by registering a case (162/2025) under sections 127(2), 109, 123, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
However, the Odisha Police are still groping in the dark, as the assailants who tried to kill the minor victim by setting her ablaze are still at large, even after the lapse of five days to the incident.
The police also failed to ascertain the reason which prompted the assailants to perpetrate the gruesome assault on the 16-year-old victim.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment