UAE: Dh2 Million Prize Offered For Emirati F&B Talents In Ras Al Khaimah

An initiative is set to reshape the entrepreneurial landscape in Ras al-Khaimah. The RAK Creativity Award is offering an unprecedented prize package valued at over Dh2 million to support and launch exceptional Emirati talent in the food and beverage (F&B) sector.

The competition invites UAE nationals with original and innovative food and beverage (F&B) concepts to bring their dreams to life.

Recommended For You Vivo X200 FE to launch in UAE on July 23: Is it worth Dh2,599?

The grand prize includes a fully equipped storefront in Manar Mall, one of RAK's shopping destinations, rent-free for up to three years, alongside comprehensive support in operations, marketing, and business development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Supported by the RAK Chamber of Commerce and organised in partnership with the Saud bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Projects Development and the RAK Exhibition Centre, this award also receives notable support from Al Hamra Group and Manar Mall.

Key competition highlights

Eligibility : Open exclusively to UAE nationals with unique F&B business concepts.

Deadline : Applications, including a sample menu and initial financial plan, must be submitted by October 10, 2025.

Live cooking and public showcase : Finalists will participate in a live cooking event, engaging with the public and judges, followed by a public pitch during a major festival attended by thousands.

Expert jury panel : Entries will be evaluated by leading experts from the retail, hospitality, and commercial sectors in collaboration with the RAK Chamber of Commerce.

Evaluation criteria : Innovation, feasibility, execution plan, growth potential, and economic viability.

Post-award support : In addition to the rent-free shop, the winner will receive mentorship, marketing exposure, potential incubation by investment entities, and media visibility.

Strategic step

The award aligns closely with Ras Al Khaimah's vision of economic diversification, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship development particularly within sectors demonstrating sustainable growth, such as food and hospitality.

Mohammed Musabah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the RAK Chamber, emphasised the national impact of the award.“The award reflects our commitment to supporting youth entrepreneurship and ensuring their active participation in the national economy,” said Al Nuaimi.

The success of this first edition is expected to pave the way for expansion into other high-potential sectors such as tech, creative industries, and hospitality.

The RAK Creativity Award is set to spotlight the next wave of Emirati culinary entrepreneurs and help launch their success from Ras Al Khaimah to the region and beyond.