10 People Die From Starvation And Malnutrition In Just 24 Hours In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Medical sources announced on Wednesday afternoon that 10 people had died due to famine and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

According to the same sources, at least 25 children have died from hunger-related causes in the last three days alone.

The situation is growing more desperate by the hour, with hospitals across Gaza receiving new cases of malnutrition and starvation every moment, the sources warned.

An estimated 900,000 children in Gaza are currently suffering from hunger, of whom 70,000 have entered critical stages of malnutrition.

They said that the lives of patients with diabetes and kidney disease are at serious risk due to malnutrition and a lack of basic nutrients. Many are experiencing acute medical crises, exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli blockade and systematic deprivation of essential supplies.

An estimated 17,000 children are now suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that malnutrition among children under five has doubled between March and June as a result of the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA health centers and medical points conducted approximately 74,000 malnutrition tests for children during this period, identifying approximately 5,500 cases of global acute malnutrition and more than 800 cases of severe acute malnutrition.