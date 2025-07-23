Pivot® Performance Turf Launches In New Jersey

Recent installations include Pivot fields at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood and Sabella Park in North Brunswick.

"Pivot Performance Turf has been a powerful investment in our community," said Eric Ford, Councilman for Linwood. "We've been impressed with the natural grass-like experience it delivers and how it's been holding up to all of the nonstop play our teams have put it through. It was a game-changer for our community."

The Sabella Park project also involved extensive groundwork to repair a sinkhole prior to turf installation.

"We've had a great experience collaborating with AFOA on this project for Sabella Park," said Robert Bongiovi, Parks & Playgrounds Manager for North Brunswick. "The team efficiently managed the field replacement, and we couldn't be more delighted with the Pivot turf they've installed. Pivot is truly in a league of its own compared to other products I considered for the project, and the performance has been spectacular for our athletes."

Additional completed projects include Van Brunt Field at Montclair Kimberly Academy in Montclair and Grekoski Park in South River.

"The continued adoption of Pivot across the country is extremely gratifying," said Joe Fields, CEO and President of TenCate Americas. "Our global team spent countless hours developing a best-in-class product, and I'm excited that more athletes will benefit from Pivot."

AFOA will continue installing Pivot fields across New Jersey this summer including South Hunterdon Regional High School in Lambertville and Mount Olive High School in Flanders. Additional Pivot field installations are scheduled for Ardsley High School and Brewster High School in New York later in 2025.

About TenCate Grass

At TenCate Grass, we design and deliver the future of turf. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide , we're a truly global company with strong local roots . We offer high-performance, turf systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living across more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated , we manage everything from R&D to recycling, working hand-in-hand with trusted local partners who bring deep expertise and on-the-ground insight. Whether it's a world-class stadium or a community field, we deliver surfaces that perform, last, and support vibrant, active lives.

For more, visit .

Contact: Erica Rumpke, [email protected] , 513-484-6795

SOURCE TenCate Grass Americas

