403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Analysis 23/07: Technical Indicators Bullish (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Returning to an upward trend. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1690 – 1.1630 – 1.1570. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1780 – 1.1840 – 1.1900.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1640 with a target of 1.1880 and a stop loss of 1.1590. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1780 with a target of 1.1520 and a stop loss of 1.1840.
Scotiabank added: "We expect a short-term range between the 1.1550 support level and the 1.1680 resistance level."EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOverall, a break above this resistance level could be a catalyst for further gains. The issue of Federal Reserve policy and its independence will remain a key factor for the US dollar. Last week, US President Trump backed away from his immediate threat to dismiss Fed Chair Powell, which reversed the dollar's decline. There was market talk that US Treasury Secretary Bessent may have convinced Trump that any move to dismiss Powell would have a very destructive impact on US markets. Overall, traders have reduced the probability of US interest rate cuts in September to less than 40% after a generally strong series of data, and there are strong expectations for rates to remain steady next week, but Waller will likely oppose that. In this regard, MUFG Bank remains concerned about the underlying pressures on the Federal Reserve.According to the bank, it's more than just Trump dismissing Powell. Federal Reserve Governor Waller's comments suggest a potential political influence, as his calls for a July rate cut were clearer than in the past. Therefore, the US dollar will remain under significant threat if threats to Powell's position re-emerge and broader steps are taken to politicize the US central bank.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex trading accounts worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment