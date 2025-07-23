Prince William Will Attend Final Of Women's Euro 2025 In Basel
Deutsch
de
Prinz William kommt zum EM-Finale nach Basel
Read more: Prinz William kommt zum EM-Finale nach Base
Português
pt
Príncipe William assistirá à final do Euro Feminino 2025 na Basileia
Read more: Príncipe William assistirá à final do Euro Feminino 2025 na Basilei
As president of the English Football Association, William will be travelling to Basel for the climax of the Euro 2025 tournament on July 27. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for Kensington Palace at the request of the German Press Agency in London.
England beat Italy in the semi-finals. The“Lionesses” will face either Germany or Spain in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel. William will travel to Switzerland for the second time this month for the tournament. He had already witnessed England's spectacular preliminary round victory over the Netherlands (4:0) in Zurich during the group stage.More More Switzerland and the House of Windsor
This content was published on Sep 11, 2022 The House of Windsor maintains a close relationship with Switzerland. Not politically, but rather privately. A look behind the scenes.Read more: Switzerland and the House of Windso
