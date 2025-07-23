Prince William Will Attend Final Of Women's Euro 2025 In Basel



MENAFN - Swissinfo) Prince William will be watching the final of the European Women's Football Championship live in the stadium in Basel on Sunday. This content was published on July 23, 2025 - 15:46 1 minute Keystone-SDA

As president of the English Football Association, William will be travelling to Basel for the climax of the Euro 2025 tournament on July 27. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for Kensington Palace at the request of the German Press Agency in London.

England beat Italy in the semi-finals. The“Lionesses” will face either Germany or Spain in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel. William will travel to Switzerland for the second time this month for the tournament. He had already witnessed England's spectacular preliminary round victory over the Netherlands (4:0) in Zurich during the group stage.

