Executives' Club Of Chicago Names Brandon Austin As Chief Insights & Innovation Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Austin joined the Club in June and now leads enterprise strategy, brand and communications, program and product development, and insights. His charge: build a modern business platform where ideas become action, leaders grow in real time, and executives are equipped to shape business and the world around them.

"Brandon's leadership strengthens our momentum as we reimagine how the Club shows up for executives," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, Executives' Club of Chicago. "He has the unique ability to drive programming with the insights of a Harvard Business Review, curiosity of a Fast Company, and accessibility of a People Magazine."

"The pace of business has changed. So have the expectations of leaders," Austin said. "At the Exec Club, we're building a business resource that moves at the speed of culture - helping executives turn ideas into action, networks into momentum, and insight into real-world results."

Austin is leading the design and rollout of a new wave of Exec Club programs, editorial content, and leadership experiences - all rooted in a strategy that prioritizes relevance, depth, and strategic value for members and the broader business community.

Before joining the Exec Club, Austin served as Vice President of Brand Engagement at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, where he led a regional rebrand across more than 100 locations. He has also held leadership roles at the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, CNA Insurance, and Jasculca Terman, and is the founder of BRNDWORKS, a modern communications consultancy.

"We're not just responding to the moment - we're reimagining how leaders connect, grow, and lead through it," McWhorter added. "With a strong team in place, the Club is evolving - and the impact will be clear in the conversations we spark, the partnerships we build, and the leaders we serve."

