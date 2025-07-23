Locsanity Launches 2025 'Loc Girl Summer,' 'Loc Bruh Summer,' And 'Locs All Summer' Photo/Video Contest

Winners of the Loc Girl Summer 2024 Photo/Video Contest

Winners of the Loc Bruh Summer 2024 Photo/Video Contest

Winners of the Locs All Summer 2024 Photo/Video Contest

Entrants are Invited to Showcase Their Loc Style, and Inspire Through Creativity

- Charmaine JamesCORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Locsanity, a leading brand in loc, natural hair, and personal care, is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated Loc Girl Summer , Loc Bruh Summer , and Locs All Summer photo and video contests! This annual celebration of natural hair, culture, and creativity invites the loc'd community to showcase their unique style this summer for a chance to win big.Participants are encouraged to submit crisp, clear, and creative photos or videos that highlight their loc journey, summer vibe, or personal expression. This year, applicants will be limited to one submission that embodies the theme of the contest they enter.There are three main prizes:🥇 1st Place: $500 Gift Card🥈 2nd Place: $250 Gift Card🥉 3rd Place: $100 Gift CardTo enter, visit one of the official contest sites:Entrants will be asked to submit their information and upload their content for a chance to win.Important Dates:Submission Deadline: Tuesday, September 23, 2025Winners Announced: Friday, September 26, 2025“With over 700 entries last year, we knew it was a no-brainer to host the contests again this year. Our loc community showed up and showed out!” said Charmaine James, Founder and CEO of Locsanity.“We can't wait to see what they come up with this summer!”This year, entrants will be limited to only one submission through a single site. This requires participants to be particularly thoughtful about whether to submit a photo or video, and to consider what type of content will stand out above the rest.

Oneil Williams

Locsanity

+1 954-489-8109

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Locsanity: Loc Girl Summer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.