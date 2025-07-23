HDI Global Insurance Company Selects Ghostdraft To Support Intuitive Communications Management

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HDI Global Insurance Company (HGIC), the U.S. subsidiary of international Corporate & Specialty insurer HDI Global SE (HDI), has selected GhostDraft , a customer communications management solution (CCM) provider, to boost operational efficiency and drive better customer experiences. This collaboration will empower HGIC with GhostDraft's pre-built ISO content along with GhostDraft's seamless integration with a leading core system recently selected by HGIC.In choosing GhostDraft as its CCM provider, HGIC will benefit from an intuitive suite of tools designed to streamline the creation, management, and delivery of personalized, omni-channel forms and documents. With a modern cloud-based approach to forms creation and management, GhostDraft offers HGIC an all-in-one solution to address all their customer communication needs.“By utilizing GhostDraft's comprehensive document automation platform, we can advance our commitment to innovation and excellence in the insurance sector,” said Kashif Syed, Chief Information & Transformation Officer at HGIC.“We believe that investing in modern solutions will support our efforts to meet the evolving challenges of the insurance market and help us remain a leader in innovative insurance services.”“We are proud to work with innovative industry leaders like HGIC,” added Laurence White, EVP of Sales at GhostDraft.“Their focus on modern solutions matches well with GhostDraft's comprehensive suite of tools that increase efficiency and accuracy throughout the forms management process.”GhostDraft 360 empowers insurers to streamline communications from inception to delivery. With its intuitive interface and powerful document automation features, GhostDraft enables businesses to accelerate document production, ensure compliance, and enhance the overall customer experience.For more information about GhostDraft and its comprehensive suite of CCM solutions, please visit .About HDI Global SE (HDI)As a Corporate & Specialty lines insurer, HDI Global SE (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, industrial companies, middle market and corporate clients with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through its own HDI foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners.In the United States, HDI operates through its three (3) wholly owned subsidiaries, HDI Global Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer headquartered in Chicago, IL and licensed in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, HDI Global Select Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer licensed in Washington D.C., and in all US states, and HDI Specialty Insurance Company, an Illinois domestic surplus lines insurer which provides both primary and excess coverage to specialized industries and is also authorized to write business nationwide.Acting as the Partner in Transformation, HDI Global SE leads roughly 5,300 International Programmes and offers its multinational clients compliant coverage worldwide.HDI Global SE is the Corporate & Specialty Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for several decades. More than 5,000 employees in this division generated insurance revenue (gross) of approx. EUR 10.0 billion in the year 2024 (according to IFRS 17).The rating agency Standard & Poor's has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of AA-/stable (very strong) and AM Best has assigned the rating of A+ (superior). Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft's intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 90+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: .

