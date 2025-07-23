Amit Shah To Unveil New National Cooperative Policy On July 24

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will announce the National Cooperative Policy 2025 on Thursday, aiming to revitalise and modernise India's cooperative sector.

The policy, which replaces the earlier version introduced in 2002, has been developed by a 48-member national-level committee led by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.

According to an official statement released on Tuesday, the new policy is expected to serve as a major milestone in strengthening India's cooperative movement over the next two decades-from 2025 to 2045.

It is designed to respond to the rapidly changing economic landscape, shaped by globalisation and technological progress.

The policy intends to make cooperative institutions more active, inclusive, and professional, with a sharper focus on generating employment and livelihood opportunities across the country. It also aligns with India's broader vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Ministry of Cooperation emphasised that the updated policy framework was essential to ensure cooperatives remain relevant and impactful in the current economic scenario.

By incorporating modern governance principles and promoting innovation within the sector, the policy seeks to empower cooperative bodies to take on a stronger role in the nation's development.

The announcement underscores the Centre's continued focus on strengthening cooperative structures to enhance grassroots participation in economic growth, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

