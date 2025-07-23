Tony Pharos Short Looks Inside...

MENAFN - USA Art News) Today we present to our readers an interview with a famous American artist. In this article you will find 15 short questions and capacious answers of the talented artist that will allow you to understand his work better.

1 can you describe yourself in two words?

Radical Acceptance

2. What qualities do you think an artist should have?

Open Mindedness, Imagniation, Innovation, Problem Solving, Attention to Detail, Passion, Drive, Work Ethic, Consistency, Adaptability, Self Confidence, Emotional Intelligence, Networking & Communication Skills, Resilience, Curiosity, Authenticity

3. You have already achieved a lot in your profession, has popularity changed you?

Not at all. In fact, I struggle the most with staying in the world of things that sell for some reason. I practice staying in humility on a regular basis through a series of events and routine. Its not by choice either, I naturally just have to keep going, keep growing. As everything in life... that has its pros and its cons.

4. In any business, there are turning points. What were yours?

When I finally started to love myself. In this line of work you have to be comfortable with yourself, love yourself, know who you are... a lot of awareness, acceptance & humility on a regular basis. I do a lot of work on a regular basis to help perpetuate those very things whilst at the same time, growing. The moment I started to feel the shift, my work started to grow, I become more patient of the work, I became more open to leaving work and coming back to it, my whole world changed in a mere moment.

5. What prevents you from living, and what helps?

My mind; fear. Finding things that make me uncomfortable, engaging with them & overcoming the fear until it becomes a working part of my life. Same as the mistakes I make on canvas; eventually they become so intuitive and integral, they become a working part of my visual language.

6. What are you dreaming about?

Lately... furniture

7. How did you get your first success?

Networking

8. How much time do you devote to creativity?

That is a loaded question. Some weeks 40-60 hours, other weeks 0-4 hours. It depends on my mental state and how bad my anxiety/OCD are that week. I am big on painting when I feel like it and finding ways to seek inspiration when I am in block or not feeling it.

9. How do you deal with work-life balance as an artist?

Again... loaded question. It all boils down to my mental state and time management. I am horrible at time management but accel with my mental state after developing many tools over the last 10 years to help that very thing. The important thing is that I never stop, never give up.

10. Does art help you in other areas of your life?

1000% it helps me with all areas of my life. I see things differently. Conversations can lead to deep thoughts to monumental ideas, day to day activities can lead to colors, ideas, etc. Everything becomes a working part of my process after a point then my battle becomes making sure I am in the present moment and not always in the innovative space, mentally. I would say the biggest area it helps with is my mental health. As I struggle greatly with anxiety and OCD, it gives me a safe space where I can always go to heal and be fully present in that moment.

11. Do you have your own motto?

When I get a suggestion from a healthy & open minded source, it's a demand, not a choice. I do it. Fail or succeed, I learn from the act.

12. Please explain the art processing and intention of creating artwork?

I like to try and keep things simple... Artistic process or processing, for me, is the creative journey. Artistic intention is the driving force and the lengths I am willing to go to get an idea out into the world whilst mainting that core idea and intention.

13. What would you never do in your life?

I don't engage with“never” or“always”

14. How do you feel about charity and are you ready to part in aid projects?

15. Charity is a must. Esteemable acts are a must. Being of service to others is a must. All while telling no one about it.