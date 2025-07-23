Investornewsbreaks Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Strengthens FDA 510(K) Submission With New Security And Performance Data

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS) announced the successful collection of new cybersecurity and performance data to support its upcoming FDA 510(k) resubmission for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. The company conducted rigorous penetration and electromagnetic compatibility testing, along with advanced sweat quantification using ultra-micro balance technology, to validate system resilience and accuracy. With more than 6,000 hours of R&D effort and strategic guidance from FDA consultants, INBS aims to submit its updated findings in August as it targets U.S. market entry in 2025.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

