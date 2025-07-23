Beneath the vast desert in southern Algeria lies the substantial Gara Djebilet iron ore deposit. As a significant mineral asset of Algeria, its development faces unique challenges. The iron ore naturally contains a high level of phosphorus, a characteristic that directly affects the material properties in traditional steel production and becomes a technical bottleneck restricting the release of its value. Once the dephosphorization is achieved, the resource value of Gara Djebilet iron ore will be fully unleashed, and it will serve as a crucial cornerstone for Algeria's industrial revitalization plan.

Gara Djebilet is located in Tindouf Province in southwestern Algeria, an area boasting world-class solar irradiation conditions. The intense sunlight and long duration of illumination create an ideal environment for large-scale energy development. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has noted that Algeria's exceptional solar resources conditions give it a natural advantage to become a leader in the global utilization of renewable energy. Leveraging expansive land areas for photovoltaic installations offers a practical pathway to convert abundant sunlight into green electricity, establishing a tangible foundation for gigawatt-scale solar power generation.

The key to connecting the Gara Djebilet iron ore resources with the abundant solar energy potential lies in the integration of dephosphorization technology and the application of renewable energy in steel smelting. In this cutting-edge field, the“hydrogen reduction + melting-separation for dephosphorization” technology of HYMTL significant application potential. This technology can use Gara Djebilet iron ore as raw material, replace traditional fossil fuels with“zero-carbon green hydrogen” produced by water electrolysis as a reducing agent, efficiently reduce iron ore into direct reduced iron (DRI), remove impurities such as phosphorus during the smelting process, and then produce green steel products through conventional processes, thereby controlling carbon emissions from steel production at the source. On the premise of dephosphorization, the technical scheme of HYMTL provides a scenario for the large-scale application of renewable energy, and at the same time realizes the large-scale production and consumption of green hydrogen, which is expected to transform the resource advantage into real“green steel” products.

When the iron ore resources of Gara Djebilet are combined with exceptional solar resources, the hydrogen-based dephosphorization metallurgical technology demonstrates the potential to build a complete production system. This provides ideal basic conditions for the region to develop a zero-carbon industrial system integrating“mining – green electricity – green hydrogen – steel production”. With the continuous decline in global green hydrogen costs and the improvement of technology maturity, the possibility of turning this vision into reality is significantly increasing.

The future prospect of Algeria's steel industry is closely linked to the potential of Gara Djebilet. Relying on its unparalleled resource endowment and exploration of a sustainable industrial path, Algeria is expected to take the lead in opening up an innovative path for deep decarbonization of heavy industry on the African continent. Transforming the abundant solar energy in the Sahara into industrial power through technological innovation is not only about industrial upgrading but also will shape the country's position in the global green economy. The future of Gara Djebilet may not only be a source of iron ore exports but also a symbol of the sustainable industrial revolution. An“African model” that integrates resources and technology and leads green steel production is in the making.