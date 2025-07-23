Finalists Announced For 2025“Shining Shanghai” (Jing'an) International Light Art Open Call

The 2025“Shining Shanghai” (Jing'an) International Light Art Open Call has officially concluded its concept submission phase, marking a new milestone in global cultural collaboration through art and technology. Themed“Luminescent Roots: Stories of Home”, this year has received 154 proposals from 145 artists and teams, spanning 6 continents and 29 countries and regions. Among the 145 participating teams, over half of them have been recognized by prestigious festivals such as iMapp Bucharest, Fête des Lumières (Lyon), Circle of Light (Moscow), and Tokyo Minute Projection Mapping, indicating the high caliber of submissions in both artistic vision and technical execution.







Since 2023 launch, Shining Shanghai has grown into a premier global platform for light art storytelling. The 2023 and 2024 editions collectively attracted over 5 million viewers globally, both online and offline. With its growing international recognition, the 2025 edition affirms Shining Shanghai's role as a cultural bridge connecting worldwide through new media arts, while also celebrating artistic diversity by showcasing voices from across continents and cultures

This year's open call invites artists to reimagine Shanghai's historic building, Shenyuli as a canvas for projection-based storytelling. Artists from around the world explore themes of identity, tradition, and the meaning of home through the language of light art, projected onto century-old brick architecture in Shanghai. The Fox, the Folks from Indonesia, redefines a legendary Balinese figure as a gentle guardian spirit of the earth, blending local myth with contemporary visual storytelling; Tunisia's Designlab presents Oum Ezzine: Woven Into History, that revives the story of legendary artisan Oum Ezzine El Jamalia, honoring forgotten memories and the collective spirit of female creativity; John Tettenborn and Kourtney Lara Ross from Germany, present TAP, a digital-era reflection on home. Their work fills the architecture with animated avatars, questioned if the screen has become our new dwelling; Hungary's artist Kati Katona, drawing on bicultural experience growing up in Serbia and living in Hungary, the work Essentia presents a layered portrait of memory and identity. From China, CTC LAB offers a projection inspired by the five natural elements: metal, wood, water, fire, and earth, translating regional Chinese culture and environmental philosophy into a vivid interplay of light art and motion.

Finalists Announcement and Upcoming Timeline

The finalists are (in alphabetical order):



AOTOO Studio (China): Tuphis

Atmosphere Studio (Russia): Chudo Yudo

Cheese_Trap Studio (China): At the Lattice, Stillness in the Flux

CTC Lab (China): Cardinal Chroma

Designlab (Tunisia): Oum Ezzine Woven Into History

John Tettenborn & Kourtney Lara Ross (Germany): TAP

Jonas Denzel (Germany): Echoes of Expression

Kati Katona (Hungary): Essentia

Los Romeras (Spain): Red Soul

MetanoiaCreatives (Czech Republic): Crystalia

MUMA Island (China): Luminelf

MP Studio (Bulgaria): Peperuda: A Ritual For Rain

NAOS Studio (Ukraine): REBIRTH

neba studio (Macau): Homeland of the White

NeonLab (China): Starlight Illusion

PSI-Mediadata (Russia): KOLO

SAM (China): Light-Cell Respiration

co (Indonesia): Variation Pink

Summer & Co Studio (Thailand): Lightseed of a new dawn The Fox, the Folks (Indonesia): Bhoma- EarthPulse

Upcoming Timeline:



September 8th: Project Files Submission Deadline

September 17th: Final Jury

September 19th: Winner Announcement September 29th – October 8th: Offline Exhibition

Prizes

Shining Shanghai offers a total prize pool of over 800,000 CNY (approximately $110,000 USD), rewarding both artistic excellence and innovation. One Gold Award winner will receive 250,000 CNY (~$34,000 USD), One Silver Award winner recipient will earn 100,000 CNY (~$13,000 USD). Three Bronze Awards will each be granted 50,000 CNY (~$6,800 USD), and 15 finalists will be recognized with 20,000 CNY (~$2,700 USD) each. In addition to the prizes, all selected artists gain significant international exposure through the exhibition and media outreach.

As the 2025 edition unfolds, Shining Shanghai invite audiences, art lovers, and cultural institutions worldwide to follow the journey of this year's finalists.

For more updates on the finalists, upcoming exhibitions, follow official website and Instagram (@ shining_shanghai ) .