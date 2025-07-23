Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Beat Lebanon To Storm Into West Asian Volleyball Championship Semi-Finals

2025-07-23 02:02:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari qualified for the semi-finals of the West Asian Volleyball Championship after a well-deserved straight-sets victory over Lebanon 25-17, 25-15, 25-13 in Bahraini capital, Manama. Qatar will face Oman in the semi-final Thursday .
The Qatari team delivered a standout performance throughout the match, clearly dominating the proceedings. The win extended their unbeaten run in the tournament and strengthened their ambition to progress confidently through the knockout rounds in pursuit of the title in the inaugural edition of this regional competition.
Qatar reached the quarter-finals after topping Group B, following three consecutive victories in the group stage. They opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia, followed by a 3-1 triumph against Oman, and concluded the first round with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Kuwait in a fiercely contested and competitive match. Thanks to this run, the Qatari team finished top of the group with 8 points, affirming their position as strong title contenders.
In the other quarter-final matches, Saudi Arabia advanced to the semi-finals after beating Jordan 3-0, while Oman secured their place with a 3-0 win over the UAE.
This edition of the West Asian Volleyball Championship is the first of its kind. It was launched to boost competitive spirit among regional national teams and elevate the sport's technical level, under the supervision of the West Asian Volleyball Federation, chaired by Ali Ghanem al-Kuwari.

