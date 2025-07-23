403
Sheikh Joaan And Sheikha Hind To Lead Qatar's Bid For 2036 Olympics
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced Wednesday the formation of the Bid Committee for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The announcement follows the QOC's confirmation on Tuesday of its official participation in Continuous Dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding hosting the Games.
His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, serves as Chairman of the Bid Committee, alongside Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who serves as Vice Chairperson. Their leadership brings together a unique blend of expertise in sport, education and social development, positioning the bid to speak authentically to both local aspirations and the long-term vision of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.
HE Sheikh Joaan has served as President of the Qatar Olympic Committee since 2015. Under his leadership, Qatar has firmly established itself as a global hub for major international sporting events. His strategic vision has positioned sport not only as a vehicle for elite competition but as a pillar of national development, one that strengthens social cohesion, unlocks human potential, and drives inclusive economic and cultural progress. During his tenure, Qatar has successfully hosted numerous world championships across multiple disciplines and invested in world class infrastructure that reflects the country's long-term commitment to excellence and sustainability in sport.
Internationally, HE Sheikh Joaan plays an influential role within the global Olympic Movement. He serves as Senior Vice President and President for Asia of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), representing the voice and interests of the region on the world stage. As a member of the IOC's Olympism365 Commission, he contributes to advancing sport's role in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
His leadership in helping establish the Olympic Refuge Foundation, with the Qatar Olympic Committee as a founding partner alongside the IOC, stands as a testament to his conviction that sport can serve as a powerful force for solidarity, hope, and inclusive development both regionally and globally.
HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani brings to the Bid Committee a distinguished record of leadership in education, innovation, and community development through her role at Qatar Foundation. She has led the strategic partnership between Qatar Foundation and the Qatar Olympic Committee, with a particular focus on expanding access to sport for women and girls and establishing inclusive pathways for participation and professional advancement.
As a member of the IOC's Olympic Education Commission, she is advancing the integration of Olympic values into educational and community frameworks across the region through a multilateral partnership between Qatar Foundation, Education Above All, and the IOC. She also serves as a Board Member of the FIVB Volleyball Foundation, further underscoring her commitment to broadening access to sport and supporting youth development on a global scale.
The announcement of the Bid Committee reflects Qatar's approach to hosting the Games as a comprehensive national effort. The Committee brings together expertise from across sport, education, urban planning, sustainability and civil society to ensure that the bid delivers meaningful and measurable outcomes.
As the Continuous Dialogue progresses, the Bid Committee will continue to engage national stakeholders and international partners to shape a proposal that is technically strong, socially inclusive and globally relevant. The bid will reflect a unified national vision that builds on Qatar's track record, speaks to the potential of the region and upholds the enduring values of excellence, friendship and respect that define the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.
