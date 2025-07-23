Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Canopy Foot Stand (BKC-503)
PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to effectively secure a pop-up canopy in place, even during a strong gust of wind," said an inventor, from Hartford, Conn., "so I invented the PORTABLE CANOPY FOOT STAND. My design would also help reduce everyday wear and tear."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a pop-up canopy in place. In doing so, it prevents the canopy from blowing away. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, beach goers, outdoor enthusiasts, etc.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BKC-503, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
