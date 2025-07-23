20 Years Of Style And Community Impact: PNW Fashion Shows Return With Fresh Energy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year, The Bellevue Collection is debuting its New & Next Student Designer Showcase, a program providing a platform for the next generation of fashion talent. Students from design programs across the state were invited to apply, and eight emerging designers were selected to bring their creative visions to life at Fashion Week. The selected students represent Central Washington University, Seattle Central College, Seattle Pacific University and Washington State University. Each student developed two original looks that will be unveiled on the runway at the Collective Runway Show. Beyond the show, student designs will be featured in installations throughout Bellevue Square the following week, Sept. 29 - Oct. 9.

"As we mark 20 incredible years of Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection, we want to do more than look back, we want to look forward," said Jennifer Leavitt, senior vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "The launch of New & Next is about investing in the future of fashion and providing these talented students with a platform to share their work, gain real-world experience and build the confidence to take the next step in their careers."

The full Fashion Week premier Runway shows include:



The Trend Takeover Runway Show

Friday, Sept. 26. 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue

Kick off Fashion Week with a high-energy night of style as the latest fall trends hit the runway. This vibrant evening offers the perfect opportunity to gather with friends, discover personal style and enjoy beauty activations, a live DJ, fun photo ops and tasty sips and bites. Each ticket includes a fashionable gift, two drink tickets and a $25 Bellevue Collection promo card. VIP tickets are $125 and General Admission tickets are $100, with 100% of all ticket sales benefiting Sports In Schools. This is a 16+ event. The Collective Runway Show

Saturday, Sept. 27. 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue

Experience an unforgettable night of fashion as top brands take the runway alongside fresh looks from New & Next, The Bellevue Collection's student designer showcase. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and desserts, a premium gift, two drink tickets and a Bellevue Collection promo card. VIP tickets are $200 (includes a $50 promo card) and General Admission tickets are $150 (includes a $30 promo card), with 100% of all ticket sales benefiting WWIN. This is a 21+ event.

At the heart of the runway shows is a commitment to giving back. Over its lifetime, Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection has donated more than $1.4M to community partners, supporting social and health services, education and the arts through ticket sales. Continuing this tradition, 100% of tickets sold this year will benefit Sports In Schools and WWIN .

About the Beneficiaries:



WWIN: Lifting Women with Education. WWIN provides scholarships and supports to help Washington women, facing barriers to opportunity, succeed in college and careers so they, their families and communities can thrive. Since 1992, it has provided grants to women in Washington totaling over $21 million. Sports In Schools : Sports In Schools is dedicated to improving the lives of under resourced youth in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties by expanding access to school-sponsored sports programs to ensure all students can participate in athletics. Through scholarships, equipment grants and program support, Sports In Schools helps young people thrive both on and off the field.

For more Fashion Week programming details and to purchase tickets, visit fashionweekbellevue or follow The Bellevue Collection on Facebook , Instagram and X .

About The Bellevue Collection/Kemper Development Company

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development, Lincoln Square, is anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, The Dining District with over 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place-making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection or follow on Facebook , Instagram , or X .

SOURCE The Bellevue Collection