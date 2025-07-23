Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Matchawards Launches MAPU Token Affiliate Rewards In USDC / T

2025-07-23 02:01:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The MAPU token is integrated into MatchAwards, a live SaaS platform that provides users with tools to identify and access funding opportunities across federal, state, and public/private sectors-including grants, contracts, and loans. The platform combines advertising, service listings, and capital discovery in one interface, with MAPU functioning as a transactional utility within the system.

According to Clarence Briggs, Founder and CEO of MatchAwards, "We launched MAPU on top of an existing platform with an active user base. The token is designed to enhance platform utility, rather than precede it."

MatchAwards reports nearly 80,000 registered users and thousands of daily ad impressions, with data sourced from verified government databases. The affiliate program introduces a new mechanism to reward user engagement and expand platform participation.

