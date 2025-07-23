CVE North America Named A 2025 Top Solar Contractor By Solar Power World

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVE North America (CVE), a leader in community solar development, has been recognized as one of the nation's premier solar companies on Solar Power World's 2025 Top Solar Contractors List . The company ranks No. 102 overall in the United States, climbing 47 spots from last year, and earned top-tier placements in several key categories.

The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the U.S. The list acknowledges the top solar developers, installers, and contractors driving progress in domestic energy production and helping meet the growing demand for affordable, reliable electricity in the United States. Rankings are based on the number of kilowatts (kW) installed in the previous year and categorized by service type, market, and state.

CVE holds the No. 8 spot for developers in the U.S. community solar market, and No. 26 across all service types performing work in the community solar market. The company also placed No. 19 out of developers across all solar markets nationwide, and No. 5 among developers operating in New York State.

"Being named a Top Solar Contractor is a testament to our team's deep commitment to developing innovative, community-centered energy solutions," said Thibaut Delespaul, general manager of CVE North America. "We're proud to partner with landowners, businesses, and municipalities to deliver real economic value and strengthen local infrastructure through our solutions. It's an honor to be included among the top contractors shaping the future of American energy."

In 2024 alone, CVE installed 30,865 kilowatts (kW) of new solar capacity, contributing to a record-breaking year for the solar industry. Nearly 50 gigawatts (GW) of new solar capacity was added to the U.S. grid in 2024, with solar and storage accounting for 84% of all new electric generating capacity, more than any other energy technology in over two decades.

"At a time when the federal government is doing everything it can to cut solar power down, the gigawatts put up by our 2025 Top Solar Contractors emphasize just how crucial it is to our nation's energy mix," said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. "From the smallest residential projects to the largest utility-scale solar farms, these installations keep the lights on and keep power affordable. We're thrilled to recognize another outstanding class of Top Solar Contractors and look forward to persevering through legislative hurdles to celebrate our 15-year edition next year."

Since its founding in 2017, CVE has installed 95,000 kW of community solar projects across Massachusetts and New York, with a growing pipeline nationwide.

To learn more about CVE North America's solar solutions or to discover how CVE partners with communities to build reliable, land-conscious solar projects, visit .

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors - including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets - grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

About CVE North America:

CVE North America (CVE) is a leading independent solar power producer based in New York City. Founded in 2017, CVE is dedicated to advancing renewable energy solutions across the United States. As a subsidiary of CVE Group, CVE North America develops and operates innovative solar solutions that empower communities, strengthen energy independence, and generate long-term value for the regions it serves. The company is a Certified B Corporation and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, reflecting its commitment to quality, operational excellence, and social and environmental responsibility. Learn more at .

SOURCE CVE North America

