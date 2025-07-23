Etoro To Announce Product Updates In Global Webinar On July 29, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, announced today it will host a webinar on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 10AM ET / 3PM BST / 4PM CET.

Hosted by eToro's Co-founder and CEO, Yoni Assia, the webinar 'eToro Unlocked: Trade Without Boundaries' will showcase the latest evolutions in eToro's product offering and unveil details of what is coming next for users of the global trading and investing platform.

To hear more about Yoni's vision and the details of these product updates live, you can register here to join the webinar.

For the latest on eToro, follow us @eToro .

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledg and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center here for our latest news.

Contact

Media Relations - ...

Investor Relations - ...

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

eToro is a group of companies that are authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing eToro include:



The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the UAE



Source: eToro Group Ltd.