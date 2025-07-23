CLIMB IN, HONK THE HORN, AND MEET THE TEAM: JUNK JOINS TOUCH-A-TRUCK AT STOWE FAMILY YMCA

Junk rolls into Charlotte for Touch-a-Truck! Families can explore the iconic hauler, meet the crew, and enjoy kid-friendly giveaways at this week's event.

Belmont Families Invited to Explore Big Rigs, Emergency Vehicles, and the Iconic Junk Truck

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kids, start your engines! Junk in Charlotte is rolling into the Touch-a-Truck event at the Stowe Family YMCA (196 YMCA Drive) on Friday, July 25, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

This free community event gives families the chance to get up close and personal with fire trucks, emergency response units, construction vehicles-and the bright Junk truck that's making cleanup cool again. Little ones can explore the driver's seat, meet real-life vehicle operators, and snap photos with their favorite rigs.

“We love any opportunity to meet families face to face and show kids that even junk trucks can be fun, helpful, and part of something bigger,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.“Touch-a-Truck is all about discovery, curiosity, and community-which aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Along with hands-on vehicle experiences, the event will offer conversations with first responders and heavy equipment pros-giving kids a glimpse into the world of behind-the-scenes heroes who help keep our communities running.

So whether your child is fascinated by flashing lights, giant wheels, or hauling away clutter, there's something for everyone at Touch-a-Truck. Stop by the Junk truck for giveaways, cool merch, and a peek at the junk-hauling life in action.

Event Details:

Touch-a-Truck at Stowe Family YMCA

📍 196 YMCA Drive, Belmont, NC 28012

📅 Friday, July 25, 2025

⏰ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

🎟️ Free and open to the public

About Junk

Junk is a modern junk removal service built for busy people and businesses. With easy online booking, upfront pricing, and a commitment to eco-friendly disposal, Junk takes the stress out of cleanup. Whether you're clearing out a garage, prepping for a move, or just ready to say goodbye to the clutter, Junk hauls it all. Learn more at .

