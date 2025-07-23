Georgia-Pacific Donates $70,000 To East Texas Fire Departments

MENAFN - 3BL) Across East Texas, fire departments are first on the scene, protecting people, property, and entire communities, often with limited resources.To help support their vital mission, Georgia-Pacific LLC contributed $70,000 to fire departments in Diboll, Livingston, Corrigan, and beyond. These funds will help cover daily operations and provide essential equipment and safety gear, ensuring they're ready to respond when every second counts.

