Fifth Year Of Camden Cleanup Underway
On Tuesday, which was Earth Day, Camden resident and avid gardener Ernesto Ventura Sr. received a free tree to add to his yard.
“This will fit in nicely with my tomatoes, grapes and other trees,” he said in an interview as he examined the roughly 2-foot piece of greenery.
The tree Ventura received was one of 75 that the Subaru Corporation, through the Arbor Day Foundation, gave away for free during the Camden Cleanup kickoff that took place at Dudley Grange Park, Adam Leiter, a corporate communications specialist for Subaru, told TAPinto Camden.
Continue reading here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment