Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fifth Year Of Camden Cleanup Underway

Fifth Year Of Camden Cleanup Underway


2025-07-23 02:01:05
(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on TAPinto

On Tuesday, which was Earth Day, Camden resident and avid gardener Ernesto Ventura Sr. received a free tree to add to his yard.

“This will fit in nicely with my tomatoes, grapes and other trees,” he said in an interview as he examined the roughly 2-foot piece of greenery.

The tree Ventura received was one of 75 that the Subaru Corporation, through the Arbor Day Foundation, gave away for free during the Camden Cleanup kickoff that took place at Dudley Grange Park, Adam Leiter, a corporate communications specialist for Subaru, told TAPinto Camden.

Continue reading here .

MENAFN23072025007202015466ID1109838257

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search