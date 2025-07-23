Fifth Third Recognized Among 2025 Top Workplaces By USA Today

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, July 23, 2025 /3BL/ - For the fourth consecutive year, Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB) is honored to have earned the 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

"Our employees are the cornerstone of Fifth Third's engaging and connected culture, continuously demonstrating their commitment to each other, our customers and communities," said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer at Fifth Third. "This award highlights the dedication and passion of our team members, who make Fifth Third a great place to work. I am proud of how our employees drive growth, foster strong connections and continue to innovate, ensuring we remain a leader in the industry."

Top Workplaces USA recognizes organizations that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners are based on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition - it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

