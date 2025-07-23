Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Dispute Resolution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar's foreign policy gives the highest priority to the peaceful settlement of disputes, particularly through mediation. This commitment is reflected in a track record of successful mediation efforts that have contributed to enhancing security and stability across various regions of the world, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani stated.

Delivering Qatar's statement before the Security Council's high-level open debate on "Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes” at the UN Headquarters in New York, Her Excellency highlighted the tripartite summit held last March in Doha, during which the Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hosted HE the President of the Republic of Rwanda and HE the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The summit contributed to creating favorable conditions for de-escalation, which led to the signing of the Declaration of Principles between representatives of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and representatives of the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, last Saturday in Doha.

This declaration complements the peace agreement signed last month in Washington, D.C., between the governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda under the auspices of HE President of the United States of America Donald Trump, and supports the path toward a comprehensive peace agreement facilitated by the State of Qatar.

On the situation in Afghanistan, Her Excellency reaffirmed that the State of Qatar will continue its mediation efforts to support the country in facing major challenges to achieving peace and stability. This includes hosting the UN-led Doha Process on Afghanistan, which aims to fully reintegrate Afghanistan into the international community.

Addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip, Her Excellency stated that the outbreak of war in Gaza in 2023 posed a serious challenge to the international community.

In line with its unwavering commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes, the State of Qatar initiated intensive mediation efforts in cooperation with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America.

Despite the complexities, these efforts led to tangible outcomes, including a ceasefire agreement that improved humanitarian conditions and increased access to aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip, as well as the exchange of hundreds of prisoners and detainees.

Mediation efforts are still ongoing to achieve a final ceasefire agreement that would bring an end to the war and its resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

Her Excellency emphasized that Qatar has spared no effort in working with regional and international partners to prevent the further escalation and regional spread of the conflict, while consistently warning of the grave consequences of regional destabilization.

Nevertheless, despite repeated international warnings, the Israeli military escalation has persisted, not only in Gaza but also targeting Lebanese, Syrian, and other territories in the region, leading to heightened tensions and threatening the stability of the entire region, culminating in a peak last June.

She noted that the escalation on June 23 resulted in a direct missile attack on Qatari territory. However, Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted the missile, preserving the country's territorial integrity.

Her Excellency further stated that Qatar was among the first countries to warn of the dangers of regional conflict escalation and the consequences of continued Israeli military actions.

She reiterated Qatar's call for prioritizing diplomatic solutions, upholding the principles of good neighborliness, and exercising restraint over escalation.

She also welcomed the ceasefire reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel, expressing hope that both parties would adhere to it and that it would serve as a foundation for meaningful dialogue and diplomacy, paving the way toward sustainable peace and stability.

In conclusion, Her Excellency reiterated Qatar's emphasis on the need for the Security Council to maintain its commitment to advancing peaceful processes and political solutions to avoid further human suffering and promote global stability.

She called on the Council to assume its responsibilities in preventing conflicts and addressing violations of international law by enforcing its resolutions, ensuring respect for international norms, and ending impunity.