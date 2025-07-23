Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Investigation Of Harvard University Participation In The Exchange Visitor Program

The U.S. Department of State is opening an investigation into Harvard University’s continued eligibility as a sponsor for the Exchange Visitor Program.

All sponsors participating in this program are required to fully comply with exchange visitor regulations, transparency in reporting, and a demonstrated commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding upon which the program was founded.

To maintain their privilege to sponsor exchange visitors, sponsors must comply with all regulations, including conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States. The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students. The investigation will ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests.

